Prince Harry using PR tactics to control the narrative

Prince Harry’s interview is a calculated PR strategy to claim moral high ground

Prince Harry’s latest interview, which came after his reunion with King Charles, is being seen as a smart PR move, according to a royal expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert and celebrity manager Mayah Riaz said that the Duke of Sussex is trying to take the moral high ground by saying he has a clear conscience and has done nothing wrong.

In his interview with The Guardian during his trip to Ukraine, Harry denied airing Royal family’s dirty laundry and said he has a “clear conscious.”

Riaz explained that this helps him control the narrative by framing himself as someone who acts with integrity.

"He's trying to claim the moral high ground and signal that, whatever criticism comes his way, he believes he's done nothing wrong or out of alignment with his values," she said.

Riaz continued, "It's a way of controlling the narrative: if you put yourself forward as acting with integrity, it forces critics to respond on your terms.

"The problem is, the moment you say your conscience is clear, people will start combing through everything you've ever said and done to find cracks.

“From a PR angle, it's powerful - but only if your story holds up consistently over time."