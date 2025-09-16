 
In pictures: King Charles joins royals at Duchess of Kent's funeral

Funeral of Duchess of Kent was held on Tuesday as royal family paid tributes to her

September 16, 2025

King Charles  and senior members of the Royal Family were attending the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral Tuesday.

Queen Camilla sent her "deep regrets" for missing the service while recovering from acute sinusitis, palace officials said.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who paid warm tributes to the music-loving duchess, joined mourners at the Requiem Mass alongside the Duke of Kent and their three children. 

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were also among attendees.

Here is a collection of some pictures from the funeral of the Duchess of Kent:

