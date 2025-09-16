Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson join royal family at funeral

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, were photographed arriving with other Royal Family members Tuesday for the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

The appearance comes as the Royal Family attended the historic service for the Duchess, who died Sept. 4 at age 92 at Kensington Palace.

She became the first Royal Family member to convert to Catholicism in more than 300 years, while her husband remained Anglican and kept his succession rights.

King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales were also attending the service at Westminster Cathedral, fulfilling the Duchess's wish for the ceremony to take place there.

It was the first royal funeral at the cathedral since its 1903 construction.

Soldiers from The Royal Dragoon Guards participated in the two-day Catholic funeral tradition, with a piper leading the funeral cortege.

The wicker coffin had arrived Monday evening and remained overnight at the cathedral.

Following the service, the coffin was to be transported by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor, where the Duchess will be interred.







