Meghan Markle handed a verdict: ‘She's only tolerated'

Meghan Markle is ‘only being tolerated’: Shock waves ring through royal circles

A source that is close to the negotiation table that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were part of, with Netflix, has just stepped forward with some claims.

The source in question shared everything in an interview with Radar Online and highlighted just how badly the relationship is getting with the streaming giant, allegedly.

A big reason for this, in the eyes of the insider is that “Netflix knows Meghan's latest series has obviously not landed well.”

The series in question is Meghan’s lifestyle series, named With Love, Meghan.

It explores hosting tips, cooking and gardening and “they think the reaction was frankly terrible, but they're willing to tolerate it because the long-term prize is Harry delivering on a Diana anniversary project.”

As of right now “that's what they really want,” the source also noted.

But, with Meghan is her husband, the son of Princess Diana. That is why “Harry remains the only royal voice who can tell his mother's story with authenticity.

“He's been thinking for a while he could earn big money with it, and knows it's the carrot to dangle in front of Netflix bosses so they keep dealing with him and Meghan,” they also admitted. “And he's right. The company is convinced that whatever it takes to get that documentary on the platform will be worth it. Meghan's projects are a price they are prepared to pay for it."

This comes after reports circulated that Netflix executives were becoming increasingly frustrated with the Duchess because of their ROI.

“There's a sense that the return hasn't matched the investment,” the source said at the time according to the same outlet. “