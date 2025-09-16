Trump makes rare comments about Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle

Buckingham Palace: File photo

President Donald Trump on Tuesday emphasized his strong relationship with Britain and King Charles III as he prepared to depart for a state visit to the United Kingdom, one that he said includes a rare honor at Windsor Castle.

“My relationship is very good with the UK and Charles, who is now king, is my friend,” Trump told reporters before leaving for the UK.

Windsor Castle: File photo

He said it marked the first time someone had been honored by the British monarchy twice. “And it's first time this is ever happening. Somebody was honored twice. It's a great honor,” he added.

King Charles and Donald Trump: File photo

The upcoming event will be held at Windsor Castle, he said, noting its special status. “And this was at Windsor. They have never used Windsor Castle for this before, they use Buckingham Palace.”

“I don't want to say one's better than the other but they say Windsor Castle is the ultimate. It's gonna be nice.”

Trump will be greeted by King Charles on Wednesday, for a day of pomp at Windsor Castle, a regal show of soft power that the British Prime Minister Starmer hopes will offer him protection from possible pitfalls during the trip.

On Wednesday, Trump and his wife, Melania, will be treated to British royal pageantry, including a carriage tour, a state banquet, a flypast by military aircraft and a gun salute.

