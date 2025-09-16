 
Geo News

Trump makes rare comments about Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle

US President on Tuesday left for the UK where he will be greeted by King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2025

Buckingham Palace: File photo
Buckingham Palace: File photo

President Donald Trump on Tuesday emphasized his strong relationship with Britain and King Charles III as he prepared to depart for a state visit to the United Kingdom, one that he said includes a rare honor at Windsor Castle.

“My relationship is very good with the UK and Charles, who is now king, is my friend,” Trump told reporters before leaving for the UK.

Windsor Castle: File photo
Windsor Castle: File photo

He said it marked the first time someone had been honored by the British monarchy twice. “And it's first time this is ever happening. Somebody was honored twice. It's a great honor,” he added.

King Charles and Donald Trump: File photo
King Charles and Donald Trump: File photo

The upcoming event will be held at Windsor Castle, he said, noting its special status. “And this was at Windsor. They have never used Windsor Castle for this before, they use Buckingham Palace.”

“I don't want to say one's better than the other but they say Windsor Castle is the ultimate. It's gonna be nice.”

Trump will be greeted by King Charles on Wednesday, for a day of pomp at Windsor Castle, a regal show of soft power that the British Prime Minister Starmer hopes will offer him protection from possible pitfalls during the trip.

On Wednesday, Trump and his wife, Melania, will be treated to British royal pageantry, including a carriage tour, a state banquet, a flypast by military aircraft and a gun salute.

.


In pictures: King Charles joins royals at Duchess of Kent's funeral
In pictures: King Charles joins royals at Duchess of Kent's funeral
Meghan Markle turns to Prince Harry as her last shot
Meghan Markle turns to Prince Harry as her last shot
Prince Harry's comments on ‘Spare' widened gap with Prince William
Prince Harry's comments on ‘Spare' widened gap with Prince William
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson join royal family at funeral
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson join royal family at funeral
King Charles won't see Lilibet, Archie anytime soon: 'Sadly' video
King Charles won't see Lilibet, Archie anytime soon: 'Sadly'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reminisce about family trip with Archie, Lilibet video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reminisce about family trip with Archie, Lilibet
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Duchess of Kent's funeral video
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Duchess of Kent's funeral
Prince William and Kate remember Duchess of Kent ahead of funeral
Prince William and Kate remember Duchess of Kent ahead of funeral