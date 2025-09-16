Meghan Markle turns to Prince Harry as her last shot

Prince Harry turns into his wife’s ‘last shot’

It appears Prince Harry has turned into his wife’s final option when it comes to keeping Netflix bosses happy.

A well placed insider shared this information, during their interview with Radar Online.

According to their findings, the reviews of With Love, Meghan is not living up to the mark, but “Meghan's show was supposed to be her big comeback”.

Since “the buzz just wasn't there,” its being said “if it weren't for a Diana series from Harry on the horizon, it's very possible the deal would already be dead.”

Currently it’s being thought that the Diana documentary that Prince Harry will be working on will be the couple’s ‘defining moment’.

The insider was even quoted saying, “The 30th year since her death will be a defining moment.”

“They want Harry front and center, talking about the mother he lost, reflecting on her legacy, and tying it to the modern monarchy. That's the gold dust.”

Not only that, a second source also weighed in and made a stark admission. According to them “right now, Meghan and Harry are still on the books because of Diana. If not for that, Netflix would already have moved on.”