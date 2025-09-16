Princess Diana's butler says Harry's not the man she hoped he’d become

Princess Diana would have been deeply disappointed by Prince Harry’s recent actions, according to her former butler Paul Burrell.

Burrell, who was once considered the former Princess of Wales’ emotional “rock,” reflected on reunion between Harry and King Charles.

In an interview with The Mirror, he said the late Princess would be saddened by Harry’s ongoing rift with Prince William.

He said he believes Diana had always hoped her sons would stand together, especially as William prepares for his future as king.

“Would Diana have been disappointed by Harry's behaviour in the last few years? Yes she would have,” claimed Burrell.

He added, “He's not what Diana would have thought he would have been. Diana's wish was for Harry to support William throughout his journey to become monarch.

“But William's on his own now and he’s resigned to that. To him, his brother can’t be trusted.”

The expert continued, “Harry was awfully hurt when his mother died - I know, I was there. He ran into my arms when he returned from the funeral.

“But there's something about Harry which has gone wrong. Yet William hasn't gone wrong. And he lost his mother too."