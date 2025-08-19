Taylor Swift leaves Pamela Anderson, Britney Spears furious with latest move

Taylor Swift new album sparks fury from Britney Spears, Pamela Anderson

Taylor Swift recently announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

While the announcement was delightful for her fanbase, two A-listers have accused her of “copying” them, as reported by RadarOnline.

It is reported that Spears’ Dream Within a Dream 2001 tour costume had a similar rhinestone look to that of Swift’s on her latest album cover. On the other hand, Anderson believes that Swift’s new era echoes that of her 2024 film The Last Showgirl.

The source tells the outlet that Spears “even feels she should have a credit in the liner notes of the album.”

“Both Britney and Pammy feel they have not been properly acknowledged,” they added.

One of Britney’s friends has shared, “Britney isn't saying Taylor can't be inspired by her – but when you lift something so specific, you give credit.”

“Britney worked with Bob Mackie on that look, and it's a piece of pop history. To see it repackaged without so much as a nod feels wrong,” they added.

Meanwhile an insider stated, “Pamela put her heart into The Last Showgirl. The color palette, the vintage Vegas aesthetic, it's all over Taylor's new visuals.”

Adding, “Pam isn't angry at the inspiration, but she believes recognition is deserved. "Credits in the liner notes for her and Brit would be the classy thing to do.”

However, an industry insider explained that Taylor Swift is a visual storyteller.

Stating, “Taylor is an artist who knows the power of visual storytelling. But in this business, influence and homage walk a fine line.”

Adding that Pamela Anderson and Britney Spears “just want that line to include recognition for their influences.”