Selena Gomez proud of fiance Benny Blanco: Report

Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco are reportedly planning wedding soon

August 19, 2025

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco is reportedly a spotlight.

According to Star Magazine, the 37-year-old record producer has officially charmed everyone in Gomez’s orbit.

These even include the skeptics who were initially surprised she was dating the beloved fan favorite.

“Selena’s relationship with Benny and her plans to marry him before the end of the year seemed baffling just a few months back,” a source told the outlet and added, “Especially to the people who know Selena through her TV show and the acting side of her career.”

In addition to this, the source addressed that Blanco has become so well-liked on the set of Gomez’s Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building that he might just land himself an unexpected cameo.

“Benny has positioned himself well,” the source revealed, noting his “fresh look and vibe” that appeals to showbiz insiders.

“He’s impressed people enough that it’s just a matter of time before he appears on Only Murders in the Building himself and expands his star power accordingly,” they continued.

As for Gomez, she couldn’t be happier watching her fiancé win over the people closest to her after winning her heart.

“She’s incredibly proud of Benny for stepping up and winning over her collaborators,” the insider added.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “Benny’s not a mystery man anymore. He’s kind, he’s friendly, and he’s the perfect person for Selena.”

