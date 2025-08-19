Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco earns unique spot in Hollywood: Report

Photo: Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco wins over friend circle with humility: Report

Selena Gomez is reportedly thriving in her engagement with Benny Blanco.

While the songbird, may have earlier raised eyebrows when she went public with her relationship with Benny Blanco, but it seems the music producer has finally won over her inner circle.

As fans will be aware, the 33-year-old singer and actress faced backlash after confirming her romance with Blanco, but their bond has only strengthened.

The pair are now engaged and reportedly planning a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony this fall.

According to Star Magazine, Blanco’s charm and down-to-earth personality have impressed even the toughest critics.

“He has a real sense of humor and a disarming humility about him that instantly puts people at ease,” an insider shared.

“They’ve seen and heard it all, and Benny can still make them laugh and feel comfortable around him.”

The report appears to ease earlier claims from RadarOnline.com, which suggested Gomez was growing frustrated over Blanco’s fear of flying.

At the time, a source alleged, “Selena is not sure how their relationship can survive if Benny’s never willing to fly. She dreams of a life where they can hop on a plane and spend time together whenever they’re working apart – which is a lot.”

“But because of Blanco’s flying phobia,” the insider continued and concluded, “she now realizes she’ll have to go alone or take time off from her super busy schedule if she wants Benny to be with her.”