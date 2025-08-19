Michael Sheen on going from rivals to pals with 'Good Omens' costar David Tenant

Michael Sheen reveals why he and 'Good Omens' costar David Tenant were rivals at first

Michael Sheen and his Good Omens costar David Tenant weren’t always pals!

Sheen revealed in an interview that he and Tenant were rivals in their early careers as they were usually up for the same parts. One such coveted part was in BBC drama Casanova, which Tenant landed.

"We knew each other but not well, maybe that’s because we were often up for the same part,” Sheen said. Over time, the duo have become good friends, especially as they costar in Good Omens.

"When people talk about having chemistry, you just feel very lucky. We both feel the same way about making a scene work as well as possible. And to see what Good Omens means to the fandom, well I still get very moved," Sheen said.

The duo’s hit show is coming to an end after two seasons following g allegations made against its creator Neil Gaiman, whose novel the show was based on. Gaiman’s show The Sandman similarly concluded after two seasons in the aftermath of the allegations.

“It’s not up to me,” said Michael Sheen of whether the finale of Good Omens will air. “I’m not in control but the episode is made and hopefully the people will enjoy it as and when.”