Prince Andrew's unofficial biographer drops a scary warning after new exposé

Prince Andrew comes under fire and gets handed a pretty massive warning about what he has to look forward to

August 19, 2025

The biographer responsible for the newly released book about Prince Andrew has just dropped a warning against the Duke.

The expert in question is none other than the author of the newly released biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, named Andrew Lownie.

It was in his chat with The Mail on Sunday that the expert said, “The amazing and astonishing thing that's happened since Entitled came out is that people have come forward in droves with more stories to tell about Prince Andrew.”

“Those who felt they couldn't speak to me before have now changed their mind or have realised they've been covering things up for him out of misplaced loyalty,” he warned too.

“A lot of respectable people who declined to be involved in the book are now coming forward, keen to unload the secrets they've been keeping for all these years.”

“So my Andrew book is going to have to be substantially rewritten from start to finish. It will be an entirely new book, not just a few new chapters, and I'll get it done in time for the paperback release next summer.”

Before concluding he also added, “I think my book really broke the inertia surrounding Prince Andrew.”

