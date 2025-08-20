 
Cameron Boyce's mom shares emotional truth about son Cameron's lasting impact

The proud mom gushed over her late son six years after his sudden death

August 20, 2025

Cameron Boyce’s mom reveals how late star still guides her family

Cameron Boyce's mom, Libby Boyce, is pouring her heart out about the impact her son left on her family.

In a recent chat with People, the mom of the late actor revealed how Cameron was a source of peace and comfort for her family.

For the unversed, Cameron tragically passed away in 2019 due to a seizure at the age of 20.

Talking about her journey of grief after the passing of her young son, Libby said, "I kind of know what he would want me to do and how he'd want me to move forward because he was such a special human that it was almost like he was a parent to people."

"He was a very wise person," she noted. "So I feel like he's sort of my guardian, but not like a guardian angel, because not that way. Just more— he's kind of our compass, you know?"

Libby recalled Cameron as "extremely giving, and that's what life's about."

"He was the kid who would go to Children's Hospital to see one kid for Make-A-Wish and he'd be there for hours," the proud mom added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cameron is known for his roles in Adam Sandler's Grown Ups and Happy Gilmore, as well as Disney's Descendants.

