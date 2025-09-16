Mel B can't stop bugging bandmates about THIS Spice Girls plan

Mel B drops cheeky hint at Spice Girls tour

Mel B hilariously begged Spice Girls for a reunion tour in a viral video on social media.

The 50-year-old Spice Girls bandmate joined a viral TikTok trend on Monday, where users share the things they “unfortunately do love.”

In her post, Mel B listed a few of her favorite quirks, including a nod to her bandmates.

“Unfortunately I do love… Dressing like it's the 90s, putting evil eye stickers on EVERYTHING, asking the Spice group when we are going on tour, meditating every day, singing Wannabe rap to anyone who will listen, watching 'how to get rid of a body' documentaries, hoovering at 2am,” she joked.

“Yepp I really do!!” she wrote in the caption.

Fans rushed to the comment section, cheering her.

One Tiktoker commented, “Asking for a tour is necessary and every 90s kid is asking the same.” Another added: “I cannot thank you, Mel C and Emma for keeping the spice dream alive for us.”

While others expressed their excitement writing, “Patiently waiting for tour news……..” and “Here for the Spice Girls group tour. And keep asking every year for the next 50 years!!”

The post came days after Mel B including other Spice Girls members: Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Mel C, and Emma Bunton, announced a collaboration with England’s women’s rugby team.

The partnership includes licensed products featuring the group’s iconic “Girl Power” slogan.