Prince Andrew author pressured to cut Epstein-Melania claim after threat?

Prince Andrew book revised after Melania Trump threatens lawsuit

The new biography of Prince Andrew has removed controversial claim involving Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

Author Andrew Lownie’s Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, initially included an allegation that Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump.

The shocking claim was also repeated by Hunter Biden during an interview, which sparked strong reaction from Melania.

Later, Alejandro Brito, the lawyer of the first lady, demanded Hunter to retract his comments and issue an apology. She warned to pursue a 1 billion dollar lawsuit to “recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer” if he failed to comply.

The letter sent by Alejandro read, “Immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump. Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements," as quoted by The Telegraph.

On the other hand, Donald Trump also backed his wife, Melania, calling the allegation false and “ridiculous.”

Now the outlet reported that despite 60000 copies of the book being sold, HarperCollins UK confirmed that the future editions have been edited to remove it.