Meghan Markle shares her concerns about Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has opened up about her and Prince Harry’s concerns about their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan made the rare comments about her kids during an outing with husband Prince Harry.

According to the People, per Us Weekly, while accepting Humanitarians of the Year award at Project Healthy Minds’ annual gala in New York City on Thursday, the duchess reflected on how quickly their kids are growing up.

Meghan says on stage alongside Prince Harry, “Our children, Archie and Lilibet, are just 6 and 4 years old. Can you believe it?”

The Duchess also spoke about how she and Harry are concerned about trying to keep Archie and Lilibet safe online when they are old enough to use social media.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan were honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit’s third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.

The recognition celebrates their sustained commitment to building safer digital environments for children and families, alongside their broader contributions to global mental health support and their initiative, The Parents’ Network.

Meghan and Harry also said, “We know that the challenges ahead are significant but we also know that when parents come together, when communities unite, real change is possible.”