King Charles, Prince William send strong message to Harry after 'ultimatum'

King Charles and Prince William have apparently sent Prince Harry a strong message with their joint engagement on Thursday.

King Charles and William stepped out in rare joint engagement as they attended a Countdown to Cop30 reception ahead of the climate summit in November.

They arrived together at the Natural History Museum in the state Bentley for reception as Prince William is set to attend the global conference in Belem, on the Amazon Delta, on behalf of his father and will deliver a speech.

The Telegraph, citing Kensington Palace sources, reported Prince William was “looking forward” to “playing a role” at the conference.

Both King Charles and Prince William have long campaigned against climate change, each having become authoritative voices on the subject on the global stage.

Later, Buckingham Palace shared photos of King Charles and Prince William and said, “The Countdown to COP30 in Brazil has begun, and it started this evening at The Natural History Museum!

“The event brought together climate and nature leaders, along with innovative UK-led solutions to nature’s biggest challenges. Tackling biodiversity loss and climate change is more important now than ever.”

The King and Prince William made joint appearance following the Prince of Wales ultimatum to the monarch: “It’s me or Harry.”

The joint appearance of King Charles and Prince William shows the father and son are united.