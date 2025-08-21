Alec Baldwin's lavish empire crumbles leaving him penniless?

Alec Baldwin faces shocking financial downfall

Alec Baldwin has seen his career collapse after the fatal Rust shooting, leaving him now reportedly scrambling for money.

Radar Online reported that the 67-year-old American actor and film producer, once an A-list star, is now signing autographs for money at fan conventions with failed child stars and other has-beens.

An industry source told the outlet that “it must be so humiliating” for Baldwin, who once made a reported $300,000 an episode on 30 Rock.

The insider shared, "He considers himself Hollywood royalty and now he's been forced to sell himself like a novelty item.”

Baldwin, who acted in films like Beetlejuice, The Edge, Malice, The Aviator and others, is now making money through personal appearances at Comic Con events in Rhode Island, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.

Earlier this year, he also hosted the reopening of Planet Hollywood in Times Square for what was described as a “hefty appearance fee.”

Sources said this shows how much life has changed for Baldwin since 2021, when he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The Emmy winner and Oscar nominee avoided involuntary manslaughter charges after prosecutors failed to give audience to the defense.

Insiders claimed the case damaged his reputation in Hollywood and hurt him financially, as he reportedly spent millions on his defense.

It is pertinent to mention that per another source, Alec Baldwin’s lawyer charged another client “$2,025 per hour.”