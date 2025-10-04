Pakistan Idol's grand debut on Geo TV leaves viewers spellbound

The photograph shows Pakistan Idol's official logo. — Instagram(@pakistanidol)

KARACHI: Pakistan’s biggest and most-awaited music competition, Pakistan Idol, has made a grand debut on Geo TV. Young singers from across the country stepped onto the stage with the magic of their voices, taking the first step toward turning their dreams into reality.

The show premiered exclusively on Geo TV, and its very first episode left viewers spellbound. One after another, aspiring superstars made their entry, with many captivating both the judges and the audience through their powerful performances.

However, the selection process was no easy task for the judges. They tested not only the strength of the voice but also the style, presentation, and passion of each contestant. Some talented participants managed to secure their ticket to the next round, while others had to return home in disappointment. Host Syed Shafaat Ali added charm to the biggest music show with his unique style and energy.

The journey of Pakistan Idol now moves into even more thrilling and dramatic phases, where every singer will have to prove their talent through sheer hard work and determination. Who will advance to the next stage and who will be eliminated? That decision rests on the judges’ tough evaluation and the enthusiasm of viewers.

The search for Pakistan’s unique voice will continue every Saturday and Sunday night on Geo TV.