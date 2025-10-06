Who is Mariam Mohamed? UAE's trailblazer at Miss Universe

26-year-old fashion student, Mariam Mohamed, has been crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025, September 21, 2024. — instagram/@mimim7md1

Mariam Mohamed, a 26-year-old fashion student, has been chosen from several of contestants following a rigorous selection process to represent the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Miss Universe pageant.

She will become the first Emirati woman to represent the UAE on the global Miss Universe stage when the competition takes place next month in Thailand.

"The UAE has given me the confidence to dream big," she said. “I want to be a voice for women who are ambitious, curious, and driven. Miss Universe UAE is not just about beauty, it is about impact.”

With a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Sydney and currently studying fashion design at ESMOD Dubai, Mariam bridges academia, art, and advocacy. "My dream is to reduce global poverty and empower women,” says Mohamed.

She has designed sustainable fashion, participated in charitable initiatives such as Ramadan Aman and The Giving Family Initiative, and represented the UAE in international women’s entrepreneurship programs.

Her passions reflect both heritage and innovation; from falconry and camel riding to sustainable fashion and global cultural exchange, Mariam combines tradition and modernity, carrying the UAE’s values with grace and determination.

As Mariam prepares to compete at the Miss Universe 2025 competition, she hopes to be an inspiration to a new generation of Emirati women. She is determined to showcase the UAE’s story of empowerment, sustainability, and innovation to a global audience.

Mohamed is only the second Miss Universe UAE to be crowned. Emilia Dobreva, a Kosovo-born model and long-time Dubai resident, represented the Emirates at the competition last year.

Mohamed will "showcase the UAE’s story of empowerment, sustainability and innovation to a global audience proving that Emirati women are not only rooted in tradition but are also leaders of tomorrow," Miss Universe UAE said.