Pakistan Idol 2025 premiers today

Prestigious contest will air on Pakistan’s leading entertainment channel Geo TV

October 04, 2025

The logo of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol. — Facebook@ThePakistaniIdolOfficial

Pakistan Idol 2025, the nation’s biggest music extravaganza, launches with a bang on Saturday, (today) October 4, 2025, igniting a nationwide celebration of song and talent.

The prestigious contest will premiere on Pakistan’s leading entertainment channel, Geo TV. 

A Pakistan Idol spokesperson told The News that thousands of talented youngsters from Sukkur, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Karachi impressed the judges with their melodious voices during auditions, securing a place on Pakistan’s biggest music stage. From thousands, hundreds of voices have been selected to compete.


Notably, auditions also featured young people with disabilities, who showcased remarkable passion and determination for music. These diverse voices from across the country are now ready to embark on a journey where dreams meet reality.

The judging panel comprises Pakistan’s most renowned artists—Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, Zeb Bangash, and Bilal Maqsood—whose insights, decisions, and charismatic presence will add a new dimension to the competition. Adding to the excitement, the show will be hosted by the ever-energetic and witty Shafaat Ali, who will fill the stage with laughter and enthusiasm.

The big question remains: which fresh face and new voice will become Pakistan’s next music superstar? Audiences can find out as the spectacular show begins this Saturday on Geo TV. Pakistan Idol will air every Saturday and Sunday night at 8:00 PM.

