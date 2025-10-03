Umair Jaswal's wife urges fans to refrain from opinionated comments

Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal and wife Nabiha. — Instagram@umairjaswalofficial/@nabiha.uj

Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal surprised fans this week by sharing the first-ever picture of his wife Nabiha, along with a heartwarming anniversary message that had everyone swooning.

Clad in a graceful abaya and hijab, Nabiha appeared in the post as Jaswal penned a deeply affectionate note:

"To my beautiful wife. You are my shade in the scorching sun, the Rizq I once prayed for… Even eternity will feel too short with you."

The singer prayed for Nabiha's protection and Allah's blessings to surround them both always.

While most fans showered the couple with love and prayers, some couldn’t help but bring actor Sana Javed into the comments — Umair's former spouse, who later tied the knot with cricketer Shoaib Malik.

But Nabiha wasn’t having it. In a rare public comment, she addressed the comparisons with clarity and class.

She thanked well-wishers, gently reminded netizens that "my husband has only one wife and that’s me", and urged people to avoid unsolicited opinions about her appearance.

"How I dress and whether I wear hijab or not is not anyone’s business," she wrote.

— Instagram@umairjaswalofficial

The couple had tied the knot last year in a private ceremony, with Umair choosing not to reveal any details at the time.

His post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. The post garnered over 65,000 likes on Instagram within three hours.

But with this anniversary post, fans now finally have a face to the name — and judging by the comments, many are just happy to see Umair smiling again.

It is pertinent to mention here that much-liked celebrity Sana and Jaswal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020. The couple ended their marriage in 2023, and in January 2024, the Khaani actor tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.