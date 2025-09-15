 
Geo News

Leslie Bibb admits Armani gown was difficult to breath in at 2025 Emmys

Leslie Bibb walked the red carpet at the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2025

Leslie Bibb jokes she struggled to breathe in Armani gown at 2025 Emmys | Source: Chu Nails Instagram
Leslie Bibb jokes she struggled to breathe in Armani gown at 2025 Emmys | Source: Chu Nails Instagram

Leslie Bibb admits her Armani Privé black velvet gown was not a comfortable choice at the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Bibb, who attended the ceremony with her longtime partner and The White Lotus co-star Sam Rockwell, walked the red carpet in a strapless design in black silk velvet with crystal details on the bodice.

Bibb’s outfit was part of a special moment in fashion history, as the dress was featured in Giorgio Armani's final collection before his passing at the age of 91, just days before the event.

However, Bibb confessed on the red carpet that her plunging dress was far from comfortable.

"It’s stunning, but I can’t breathe in it," she joked while chatting with Entertainment Tonight. The blunt response drew laughs from onlookers.

The actress, 51, completed her look with her signature bob, a hairstyle popularised by her role as Kate Bohr in The White Lotus.

Bibb’s look was styled by Jeanna Williams, hair by John D, makeup by Rachel Goodwin and nails done by Chue Nails. She accessorised with jewelry from Cartier.

In June, Bibb revealed the look, created by hairstylist Chris McMillan, has a connection to the popular "Rachel" haircut from Friends.

'Brady Kid's star Maureen McCormick spills key to lasting marriage
'Brady Kid's star Maureen McCormick spills key to lasting marriage
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco bring romance to Emmys red carpet before wedding
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco bring romance to Emmys red carpet before wedding
Liam Gallagher pens heart-wrenching note for late boxer Ricky Hatton
Liam Gallagher pens heart-wrenching note for late boxer Ricky Hatton
Travis Kelce reveals how Taylor Swift made him ‘a better man'?
Travis Kelce reveals how Taylor Swift made him ‘a better man'?
Katie Price in fragile state amid health scare
Katie Price in fragile state amid health scare
Jake Gyllenhaal leaves youngest Emmy nominee speechless after major surprise
Jake Gyllenhaal leaves youngest Emmy nominee speechless after major surprise
Reba McEntire confirms Rex Linn engagement on Emmys red carpet
Reba McEntire confirms Rex Linn engagement on Emmys red carpet
Blake Lively spills surprising kitchen experiment
Blake Lively spills surprising kitchen experiment