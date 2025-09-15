Leslie Bibb admits Armani gown was difficult to breath in at 2025 Emmys

Leslie Bibb jokes she struggled to breathe in Armani gown at 2025 Emmys | Source: Chu Nails Instagram

Leslie Bibb admits her Armani Privé black velvet gown was not a comfortable choice at the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Bibb, who attended the ceremony with her longtime partner and The White Lotus co-star Sam Rockwell, walked the red carpet in a strapless design in black silk velvet with crystal details on the bodice.

Bibb’s outfit was part of a special moment in fashion history, as the dress was featured in Giorgio Armani's final collection before his passing at the age of 91, just days before the event.

However, Bibb confessed on the red carpet that her plunging dress was far from comfortable.

"It’s stunning, but I can’t breathe in it," she joked while chatting with Entertainment Tonight. The blunt response drew laughs from onlookers.

The actress, 51, completed her look with her signature bob, a hairstyle popularised by her role as Kate Bohr in The White Lotus.

Bibb’s look was styled by Jeanna Williams, hair by John D, makeup by Rachel Goodwin and nails done by Chue Nails. She accessorised with jewelry from Cartier.

In June, Bibb revealed the look, created by hairstylist Chris McMillan, has a connection to the popular "Rachel" haircut from Friends.