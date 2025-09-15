 
Sterling K. Brown makes Emmys 2025 entrance on knee scooter after injury

Sterling K. Brown revealed on September 9 that he was postponing his foot surgery to mark his presence at the 2025 Emmys

Web Desk
September 15, 2025

Injured Sterling K. Brown takes aid of scooter at Emmys 2025 | Source: Instagram
Sterling K. Brown worked out a way to attend the 2025 Emmy Awards despite his foot injury.

Brown, 49, was expected on the stage at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series alongside his Paradise costars Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden.

The actor joined his costars using a knee scooter with his left leg propped up. However, no comments were made about Brown’s scooter-bound entrance on the Emmys stage Sunday.

The stars of the drama presented the award to Jeff Hiller for his work in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere.

Brown addressed the injury days before the award show in a lengthy Instagram video captured straight from the hospital bed, where he revealed he had torn his Achilles tendon.

Brown explained in the June 9 post that he was “athletic” at the time of the injury, but it was the result of taking a painful step — nothing he deemed “super dangerous.”

However, Brown revealed at the time that he was postponing his surgery to mark his attendance at the 2025 Emmys, where he was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his performance on Hulu’s hit Paradise.

“Gonna do [surgery] after the Emmys so I can motivate myself and go and try to celebrate with my cast and the producers of Paradise because we got recognised,” he said.

“I know I’m gonna have to have this conversation a bunch of times with a bunch of people. So hopefully, this will sort of condense the number of times that I’ll have to share some unfortunate news,” he added.

