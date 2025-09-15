A Complete Winner List of 2025 Emmy Awards

All 2025 Emmy Awards winners revealed

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday evening at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, celebrating the best in television from the 2024–2025 season.

The ceremony was hosted by stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, marking his first time presenting one of TV’s biggest nights.

The 2025 Emmys were originally scheduled for earlier in the year but were pushed back to September to avoid overlapping with other major award shows and sporting events.

Among the night’s biggest winners were Adolescence, Severance, Hacks and The Studio while Somebody Somewhere bagging a surprise win.

Have a look at the Complete List of Emmy Awards 2025:

Best drama series

The Pitt (WINNER)

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (WINNER)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Adam Scott – Severance

Sterling K Brown – Paradise

Best comedy series

The Studio (WINNER)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Best limited or anthology series

Adolescence (WINNER)

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Talk series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (WINNER)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (WINNER)

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (WINNER)

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (WINNER)

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Writing for a variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)

The Daily Show

Saturday Night Live

Variety special (live)

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert

Writing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez – The Studio (WINNER)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton and Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a limited or anthology series

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – Adolescence (WINNER)

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (WINNER)

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy – Andor (WINNER)

Joe Sachs – The Pitt

R Scott Gemmill – The Pitt

Dan Erickson – Severance

Will Smith – Slow Horses

Mike White – The White Lotus

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live

Directing for a drama series

Adam Randall – Slow Horses (WINNER)

Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt

John Wells – The Pitt

Jessica Lee – Severance

Ben Stiller – Severance

Janus Metz – Andor

Mike White – The White Lotus

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Philip Barantini – Adolescence (WINNER)

Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver – The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin

Nicole Kassell – Sirens

Leslie Linka Glatter – Zero Day

Directing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen – The Studio (WINNER)

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere (WINNER)

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Reality competition program

The Traitors (WINNER)

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (WINNER)

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Lead actress in a drama series

Britt Lower – Severance (WINNER)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tramell Tillman – Severance (WINNER)

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

James Marsden – Paradise

Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus

Zach Cherry – Severance

John Turturro – Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (WINNER)

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Lead actor in a comedy series