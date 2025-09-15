 
A Complete Winner List of 2025 Emmy Awards

The star-studded 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Sunday in Los Angeles

September 15, 2025

All 2025 Emmy Awards winners revealed
All 2025 Emmy Awards winners revealed

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday evening at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, celebrating the best in television from the 2024–2025 season.

The ceremony was hosted by stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, marking his first time presenting one of TV’s biggest nights.

The 2025 Emmys were originally scheduled for earlier in the year but were pushed back to September to avoid overlapping with other major award shows and sporting events.

Among the night’s biggest winners were Adolescence, Severance, Hacks and The Studio while Somebody Somewhere bagging a surprise win.

Have a look at the Complete List of Emmy Awards 2025:

Best drama series

  • The Pitt (WINNER)
  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Lead actor in a drama series

  • Noah Wyle – The Pitt (WINNER)
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott – Severance
  • Sterling K Brown – Paradise
Best comedy series

  • The Studio (WINNER)
  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Best limited or anthology series

  • Adolescence (WINNER)
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin
Talk series
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (WINNER)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Daily Show
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series
  • Stephen Graham – Adolescence (WINNER)
  • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
  • Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
  • Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

  • Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (WINNER)
  • Meghann Fahy – Sirens
  • Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
  • Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
  • Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

  • Erin Doherty – Adolescence (WINNER)
  • Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
  • Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
  • Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
  • Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Writing for a variety series

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)
  • The Daily Show
  • Saturday Night Live
Variety special (live)
  • SNL 50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)
  • Beyoncé Bowl
  • The Oscars
  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
  • SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert

Writing for a comedy series

  • Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez – The Studio (WINNER)
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks
  • Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton and Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal
  • Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a limited or anthology series

  • Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – Adolescence (WINNER)
  • Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror
  • Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex
  • Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin
  • Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

  • Owen Cooper – Adolescence (WINNER)
  • Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
  • Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex
  • Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
  • Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Writing for a drama series

  • Dan Gilroy – Andor (WINNER)
  • Joe Sachs – The Pitt
  • R Scott Gemmill – The Pitt
  • Dan Erickson – Severance
  • Will Smith – Slow Horses
  • Mike White – The White Lotus

Scripted variety series

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)
  • Saturday Night Live
Directing for a drama series
  • Adam Randall – Slow Horses (WINNER)
  • Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt
  • John Wells – The Pitt
  • Jessica Lee – Severance
  • Ben Stiller – Severance
  • Janus Metz – Andor
  • Mike White – The White Lotus

Directing for a limited or anthology series

  • Philip Barantini – Adolescence (WINNER)
  • Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex
  • Helen Shaver – The Penguin
  • Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin
  • Nicole Kassell – Sirens
  • Leslie Linka Glatter – Zero Day

Directing for a comedy series

  • Seth Rogen – The Studio (WINNER)
  • Lucia Aniello – Hacks
  • James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern
  • Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Supporting actor in a comedy series
  • Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere (WINNER)
  • Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking
  • Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
  • Michael Urie – Shrinking
  • Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Reality competition program

  • The Traitors (WINNER)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Amazing Race
Supporting actress in a comedy series
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (WINNER)
  • Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
  • Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Lead actress in a drama series

  • Britt Lower – Severance (WINNER)
  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
  • Kathy Bates – Matlock
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Supporting actor in a drama series

  • Tramell Tillman – Severance (WINNER)
  • Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
  • James Marsden – Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
  • Zach Cherry – Severance
  • John Turturro – Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series

  • Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (WINNER)
  • Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
  • Patricia Arquette – Severance
  • Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
  • Parker Posey – The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Lead actress in a comedy series

  • Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)
  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Uzo Aduba – The Residence
Lead actor in a comedy series
  • Seth Rogen – The Studio (WINNER)
  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • Jason Segel – Shrinking
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
