Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco bring romance to Emmys red carpet before wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly getting married at the end of September

September 15, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turned heads at the 2025 Emmys red carpet.

Ahead of their wedding, the beloved couple brought romance to the big night, marking their official Emmys red carpet debut.

Gomez arrived at the red carpet in a red Louis Vuitton halter gown, complete with a sweeping train and open back. 

For her hair, the Only Murders in the Building actress opted for sleek updo and accessories in Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

On the other hand, Blanco kept things sharp in a monochrome all-black suit and beaded mock neck, complementing his wife-to-be's bold look.

It is worth mentioning that the actress and singer's Hulu comedy, Only Murders in the Building, scored a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. Meanwhile, her co-star Martin Short is in the running for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

Moreover, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's red carpet appearance comes ahead of their wedding. The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, are said to tie the knot by the end of September.

