'Brady Kid's star Maureen McCormick spills key to lasting marriage

'Brady Kid's star Maureen McCormick reveals secret to 4-decades of marriage

Brady Bunch star, Maureen McCormick, opened up about the key players in her 4-decade long marriage with husband Michael Cummings.

In a recent chat with People, the longtime couple shared that marriage is a "lifetime deal" between two people.

"You've got to have a sense of humor about things. You can't take things too seriously. You got to let things go and just love the one you're with. It's a lifetime deal," Michael told the outlet.

Agreeing to her husband's wise words Maureen chimed in, "Celebrate the differences,"

The pair noted that when they first met each other they were certain “right away that they were meant for each other.

"I didn't know who she was, but I liked what I saw," Michael noted.

The Brady Kid alum meanwhile shared that Michael had not known her for her acting career and for Maureen it laid the foundation as her husband connected with her with no prior opinion about her.

"(It was) very refreshing for me because [he had] no pre-conceived ideas about who I was. It was really wonderful."

"I saw those eyes and just fell in love," Michael added.

"Ever since I was little I wanted to get married and find somebody," Maureen recalled. "It's just the craziest thing, but I looked at his eyes, we were in a concert, and I just felt like he was the one."