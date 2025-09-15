'Batman' creator shares discouraging update about top star

Matt Reeves gets candid about Sofia Falcone's future in 'Batman'

Since The Penguin debuted, there has been a buzz among fans about which series characters would appear in the upcoming sequel of Batman.



Though it's unclear who will appear, who is not appearing is Sofia Falcone, played by Cristin Milioti.

This would come as a shock to fans, as the actress won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her performance.

Yet, Matt Reeves, who is directing The Batman, says, “Cristin is not in this one [The Batman – Part II]. But that’s because we were so deep into the script by the time we were in the show."

He continues, "But we’ll see. I mean, I think she’s incredible. What she did in the show is just astonishing. And what [The Penguin showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] did in creating that character."

"I mean, creating this version of the character. It’s so special, so it’d be really exciting to do something with her. But she’s not in this one, in full disclosure, because we were so far along in the story.”

In the meantime, the shooting on The Batman Part II will begin in the spring of 2026 as the work on the script is completed. The film is planned to be released in cinemas on October 1, 2027.