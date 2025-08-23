 
Major bid against King Charles gets support during his Balmoral stay

King Charles arrived in Balmoral earlier this week with other members of the British royal family

August 23, 2025

Anti-monarchy group Republic has voiced support for a Scottish politician's controversial bid to eliminate the oath of allegiance to King Charles III from the Scottish Parliament.

Republic endorsed the motion on social media, writing "They should do the same in the House of Commons. Scrap the oath," while sharing hashtags #NotMyKing and #AbolishTheMonarchy.

The support came after Scottish National Party Member Kevin Stewart introduced a motion calling for MSPs to pledge allegiance to Scottish people rather than the British crown. 

Stewart's bid followed Grenada's decision to drop the royal oath from their national parliament.

"Grenada has decided to drop the oath of allegiance to the King, isn't it time that Scotland followed their lead?" Stewart wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The motion arrived just days after King Charles arrived at Balmoral Castle for the royal family's traditional summer retreat, welcomed by a Guard of Honour from the 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Under the Scotland Act 1998, MSPs must take an oath of allegiance before participating in parliamentary business. Stewart's motion has garnered support from 10 SNP members, one Labour politician and one Green Party member.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser criticized the proposal as "shameless," telling GB News it was designed to "pander to republican voters."

However, any vote would lack power to change the law, as the Scotland Act requires Westminster approval for modifications to the oath requirement.

