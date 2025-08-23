Charlie Puth details his musical ambitions: 'Life is inspiring me'

Photo: Charlie Puth shares lofty musical ambitions: 'Life is inspiring me'

Charlie Puth reportedly has lofty ambitions for his future in the music industry.

As per the new report of Us Weekly, the 32-year-old singer is already hard at work on the follow-up to his 2022 album Charlie, and as per him he has been drawing inspiration straight from real life.

“Life is inspiring me,” Puth told the publication while promoting his INKubator songwriting contest with BIC.

“There’s been a lot of changes in my life, and I’ve always wanted to be in a situation where I can apply music notes to those real-life situations, and I feel like I’m doing that a lot lately," he added.

Puth also remarked, "Things are in more color. Things are brighter in my life.”

He went on to add, “What I have coming is probably my most important body of work, and I’m very excited about it.”

“If I don’t like something, I’m gonna scratch it out in red. But if something’s urgent, I’ll also write it in red,” he explained.

“I find that when I write lyrics in my own handwriting, things seem to flow better. When I’m just typing something out, it doesn’t feel like there’s as much personality to it.”

Before conclusion, Puth established that the pen even stirred up a little nostalgia.

“Back-to-school shopping is one of my favorite [memories],” he shared and recalled in conclusion, “The smell of fall, crisp apples and pumpkins in the air. It’s exciting. I still get a thrill off of that. I’ll go into a Staples, and I’ll, like, smell the paper.”