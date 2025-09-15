 
Jake Gyllenhaal leaves youngest Emmy nominee speechless after major surprise

September 15, 2025

Adolescence Owen Cooper in tears after Jake Gyllenhaal walks in
Adolescence star Owen Cooper got the surprise of a lifetime just a day before the 2025 Emmy Awards.

In a video shared by Netflix, the 15-year-old was asked which celebrity he most wanted to meet, Owen said Jake Gyllenhaal, calling him his "number one."

Owen also said that if he were to meet the star, he'd "just stare at him" and not speak.

However, he didn't know that Jake was already waiting to make his entrance.

When the Presumed Innocent star walked into Owen's hotel room, the youngest Emmy nominee froze in shock, repeating "Oh my God" over and over.

Following a warm hug, Jake presented him with a thoughtful gift, saying, "I have a present for you."

"I made this movie and I got nominated for an Academy Award, and a friend of mine sent me this before [the show] — something just like this," he added, before giving him a small ceramic "lucky duck."

Jake said, "To keep in your pocket, to give you a little bit of luck," referring to 2025 Emmys on Sunday night.

After taking some photos, Jake Gyllenhaal teased Owen Cooper that you've been "talking about me too much, so I just figured I'd stop it. I'd just stop it and get it done."

It is worth mentioning that the Adolescence star made history as the youngest actor ever nominated in his category at the 2025 Emmys.

