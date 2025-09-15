Katie Price in fragile state amid health scare

Katie Price's baby hopes in jeopardy after shock health scare

Katie Price has opened up about being in a "fragile place" amid fears that her rare form of cancer may have returned.

The model, who was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in her finger while pregnant with son Harvey back in 2002, admitted she is undergoing fresh medical tests after experiencing pain in the same area.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show podcast, she recalled, "For some who didn't know, when I was pregnant with Harvey, I got cancer, called leiomyosarcoma. If you look at my finger, there is a hole and a scar, I had it cut out twice... I had to have MRI scans and all of that for six years until I was clear."

She went on to add, "The same finger – this is about three weeks ago – I thought, have I knocked it? Because it hurts when I push it, but there's no lump. And [the pain] still hasn't gone. So I'm going to get that X-rayed and looked at, so I hope it's not that again."

Katie, 47, is reportedly terrified about what it could mean for her hopes of having another child, as an insider told OK! Magazine, "she's feeling very worried and anxious. She's fretting that this new lump is another cancer, and it's something she's been through before."

"She has been desperate to have another baby and it's worrying knowing that her health isn't where it needs to be. It's been a shock for Katie and is really heartbreaking for her," they added.

Katie Price is already mother to Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 11.