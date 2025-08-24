Rupert Grint nearly quit acting after 'Harry Potter' fame?

Rupert Grint wanted to walk away from spotlight after 'Harry Potter'

The Harry Potter star almost gave up on acting after being in the spotlight.

Rupert Grint, who is famously known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films from the age of 11, has admitted that he thought of changing career after the intense fame.

The actor, who turns 37 today, told The New York Times, “I definitely did think, 'Is it too late to pick something else?”

Grunt reportedly bought the iconic Mr Whippy ice cream van on the last day of shooting and drove it back to his family. Moreover, the actor was reportedly very serious about becoming an ice cream man.

However, after a year off from the business he gave acting another chance.

After the final Harry Potter film came out in 2011, Grint appeared in many films including the White (2012), Charlie Countryman (2013), CBGB (2013), and the Moonwalkers (2015).

Most recently, Rupert Grint reprised his role as the stalker from Ed Sheeran’s 2011 Lego House music video in the latest music video for A Little More.