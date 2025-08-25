 
Prince William has borderline 'obsession' over 'stability' for his kids

Prince William's protectiveness over his family is dubbed crucially important

Eleen Bukhari
August 25, 2025

Prince William has borderline 'obsession' over 'stability' for his kids

Prince William is sensitive about his family despite his life in the media glare.

The Prince of Wales, who is married to Kate Middleton, deeply values the privacy of his children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Speaking of the future King's borderline obsession to protect his kids, Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror: “After a childhood spent shuffling between the homes of his quarrelling parents, William is determined to give his family the stability he missed.

"He is almost obsessive about guarding his family’s privacy. And the fact is that they can have a great deal more privacy in a secluded house in Windsor Great Park than they could ever enjoy if they live in the middle of a major tourist attraction like the Palace or Castle.

She added: "Also, while his children are young, I can quite understand that he wants to keep them as grounded (literally) as possible, so that they know exactly what a comfy and settled home life feels like: something crucially important to William because he never had it before he married.

"I’m sure he knows he will have to 'put on his public face' a lot more when he takes over. But, for the time being, he is much more a protective husband and dad than a King in waiting. And that’s quite OK with me."

