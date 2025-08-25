Princess Diana would be 'distraut' to see bitter fall out of her boys

Princess Diana would be upset to see her sons away from each other, claims an expert.

The former Princess of Wales, who loved her sons to bits, would be heartbroken to see Prince Harry and Prince William’s estranged from one another.

Royal expert Jennie Bond sheds light on Diana’s love for her sons, noting that she was immensely proud of her boys.

She told the Mirror: "Diana was immensely proud of her boys. Her drawing room was full of framed photographs of them and her eyes lit up when she talked about them.

"She loved to kiss and cuddle them - even when they protested. I'm sure that both William and Harry would give the world to have just one more hug with her now.

"And I think she would be distraught to know how bitterly her boys have fallen out. She always hoped that they would be one another's best friend.

"Somehow, I think she would have been a peacemaker, and things would never have got so bad between William and Harry.

Diana herself used to fall out with some of her relatives - particularly her mother and stepmother - but she usually sorted it out before too long. There is, however, no prospect at the moment of the rift between William and Harry ever healing.

"Every anniversary must be incredibly difficult for the Princes, and you would think that, on such a sad day, they would be the only two people in the world who could truly comfort one another. But that no longer happens."