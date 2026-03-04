Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suffers latest setback: 'Remove' order issued

King Charles III's younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is dealt with another crushing blow.

Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles and ordered to leave Royal Lodge last year, has suffered a fresh setback over his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York has been dealt a further blow, as a second plaque is set to be removed from Inverness, Scotland.

A National Trust for Scotland spokesman confirmed the move, telling GB News: "We are taking steps to remove the plaque."

The honour has been on display outside Cafe 1668 on Church Street, commemorating the former prince's opening Dunbar's Hospital following its restoration by the National Trust in 1987.

The plaque, which also makes reference to Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, reads: "This plaque commemorates the opening by Their Royal Highnesses, The Early and Countess of Inverness, of Dunbar's Hospital following the completion of its restoration by The National Trust for Scotland and the incorporation of accommodation for Age Concern, Inverness."

The plaque is dated July 3, 1987, but will now be removed as it nears its 39th anniversary.

Residents are divided over the removal of the plaque outside the town house, with one local saying: "It's a part of history, I don't agree with what has happened, but it's history. If it needs to be taken down then put it in a museum."

Other residents disagreed, with one arguing: "It's one thing that should definitely disappear from the city forever, never to be seen again."

After the removal of Andrew's royal titles and recent legal developments, several organisations and local councils have taken steps to remove honours, plaques, and public commemorative items related to the disgraced royal.