Prince Harry shocks fans with unannounced move as royals face fresh turmoil

Harry has left his European fans in shock with his unannounced step amid royal family's crisis.

King Charles III's youngest son made a surprise appearance in Berlin, vertually attending a discussion at Travalyst's Annual Partner Convening on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex, who has recently returned to Montecito from an emotional Middle East trip, joined representatives from Travalyst’s coalition of industry partners, Board, and Independent Advisory Group in a crucial discussion.

William's younger brother established Travalyst in 2019 to make tourism more environmentally friendly, seemingly supporting King Charles and the future monarch's efforts to make the planet safe for the future generation.

He continues to work with the company, which aims to pave a new way to travel so that everyone can explore the world in a way that ensures cultures, places, and wildlife are unharmed and secured for many generations to come.

The father of two reflected on what the group has achieved over the last few months, empasising on the need of working together to drive meaningful change in the sector and make travel a force for good.

"A discussion with attendees in the room followed. This touched on the many positive impacts travel and tourism can bring, alongside hopes for how we can work together to drive the industry towards a more sustainable and resilient future in 2026 and beyond," A Travalyst spokesperson told Express.

Travalyst is a not-for-profit coalition of leading travel and technology companies, such as Google, Booking.com and Expedia, to provide transparent, consistent sustainability data to travellers.