Prince Harry made to play second place: ‘Meghan has a new priority'

Prince Harry stuck ‘sacrificing’ his time with Meghan Markle: Insider

It appears the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is not faring well within his wife’s Montecito lifestyle.

So much so that an insider has just come forward with a bit of news regarding the royals’ family woes.

The source in question broke this down in an interview alongside RadarOnline.

Reportedly, every hour Meghan is giving to her lifestyle brand As Ever is an hour the duke is feeling ‘sidelined’.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to two young children named Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They are sixth and seventh in line of Succession.

According to the source, Prince Harry is also “feeling more isolated than ever” lately because Meghan’s “endless commitments” make her start her day “before sunrise.”

“He’s (Prince Harry) been telling friends, ‘This isn’t the life I thought I was choosing',” he’s said to have admitted.

There is also a longing for the “quiet, ordinary moments with her”, as the source describes.

A big problem that’s stemmed from this is not just her commitments, the same insider explained. But also that she “doesn’t include Harry the way she once did, aside from the occasional acknowledgment.”

“They once treated time together as sacred, but now Harry jokes that he practically has to book a slot with his wife,” they concluded by saying.