'Homesick' Prince Harry writes emotional messages to pals in Britain: Source

Prince Harry quiet visit fuels speculation of reunion with King Charles

Web Desk
September 17, 2025

Prince Harry’s friends say he's 'missing home'

Prince Harry is 'homesick' without Meghan Markle and their kids while he is on solo trip to the U.K. and he is getting back in touch with old friends in Britain.

He reached London on September 8 to pay a visit to the WellChild Awards as he is also linked with the organization as patron. 

Later on September 10, Prince Harry met King Charles for the first time in 19 months. The private meeting took place at Clarence House.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly sending "emotional" messages to his friends during his visit and his pals say Harry sounds like "old Harry," however this usually happens when he is not with Meghan.

"We still call him Spike, and he's clearly homesick," one of Harry's old friends told RadarOnline.com.

"He's been reaching out much more, sending these lengthy, emotional WhatsApps," the pal continued. "We actually agreed not to take the p*** out of them, which is something that would've been unthinkable a few years ago."

"Slowly he's beginning to sound like the Harry we remember, but whenever friends see him it's usually without Meghan."

"To us, it looks like he's missing home and his old drinking buddies."

For the unversed, Harry stepped down from his royal duties back in 2020, and moved to California, US with Maghan and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

