Why Prince William, Princess Kate want to keep princess Charlotte 'true to her age'?

Prince William, Princess Kate keep princess Charlotte 'true to her age' with one simple style

Prince William and Princess Kate are subtly protecting their daughter’s childhood while she navigates royal life.

They want their all children to enjoy a normal childhood and "don’t grow up too quickly."

The royal couple, who celeberated Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday earlier this year, are using subtle ways to keep her "true to her age."

One of the apparent way is through Charlotte's hairstyle, she has maintained simple and clean hairdo for years.

“It’s always lovely to see Princess Charlotte's hair looking so neat, tidy and pretty at the same time,” fashion and beauty expert Laura Sutcliffe told Hello!.

The middle child Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales has always been a fan of plaits and has styled them for most of her public appearances.

"Charlotte has always been a big fan of plaits and has worn plaited hair throughout most of her public appearances as a royal," according Laura.

"I think it's great to see a girl of her age experimenting with plaits and having fun with her hair," the repoter noted.

She explained that many "young girls grow up too quickly and do things that are too grown up with their hair, but Charlotte and her family stay very true to her age and respect it."