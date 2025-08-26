 
Geo News

Why Prince William, Princess Kate want to keep princess Charlotte 'true to her age'?

Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales shield their kid's childhood with subtle moves

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 26, 2025

Prince William, Princess Kate keep princess Charlotte true to her age with one simple style
Prince William, Princess Kate keep princess Charlotte 'true to her age' with one simple style

Prince William and Princess Kate are subtly protecting their daughter’s childhood while she navigates royal life.

They want their all children to enjoy a normal childhood and "don’t grow up too quickly."

The royal couple, who celeberated Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday earlier this year, are using subtle ways to keep her "true to her age."

One of the apparent way is through Charlotte's hairstyle, she has maintained simple and clean hairdo for years.

“It’s always lovely to see Princess Charlotte's hair looking so neat, tidy and pretty at the same time,” fashion and beauty expert Laura Sutcliffe told Hello!.

The middle child Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales has always been a fan of plaits and has styled them for most of her public appearances.

"Charlotte has always been a big fan of plaits and has worn plaited hair throughout most of her public appearances as a royal," according Laura.

"I think it's great to see a girl of her age experimenting with plaits and having fun with her hair," the repoter noted.

She explained that many "young girls grow up too quickly and do things that are too grown up with their hair, but Charlotte and her family stay very true to her age and respect it."

Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to reconciliation
Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to reconciliation
King and Queen set couple goals in latest tour
King and Queen set couple goals in latest tour
Kate Middleton's thoughts after nine-month cancer ordeal: ‘Making a fresh start'
Kate Middleton's thoughts after nine-month cancer ordeal: ‘Making a fresh start'
Royal family 'top tier' makes King Charles happy
Royal family 'top tier' makes King Charles happy
Prince Harry made to play second place: ‘Meghan has a new priority'
Prince Harry made to play second place: ‘Meghan has a new priority'
Prince William's plans as King for Zara Tindall amid frustration with Princess Anne exposed
Prince William's plans as King for Zara Tindall amid frustration with Princess Anne exposed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new deal poses ONE big threat to Royal Family video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new deal poses ONE big threat to Royal Family
King Charles restarts funeral plans amid cancer treatment
King Charles restarts funeral plans amid cancer treatment