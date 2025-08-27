 
Geo News

Meghan Markle urges haters to consider her ‘a real person'

Meghan Markle talks about her ordinary life and relatability with general public

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 27, 2025

Meghan Markle urges fans to consider her ‘a real person
Meghan Markle urges fans to consider her ‘a real person'

Meghan Markle admits she often feels overwhelmed by her public image.

The Duchess of Sussex sat with Emily Chang on The Circuit, part of Bloomberg Originals, this week and discussed how she wishes people would consider her a human being.

Meghan tells Chang: "I think when I sit with it for a second here, I just want people to know that I'm a real person.”

"And I think a lot of that gets lost in what can be super dehumanizing," she continued.

"When you look at the clickbait culture and how much is written about someone, it's like, no, my friends have to read those things."

"Like I have real best friends, the same one since I was 17," she said. "I'm a real mom. I have to go, I choose to go and do school pickup and drop off, but I do that under a landscape that is created that forgets that I'm a real person.”

“And how would you want someone to treat a real person in your life that you cared about or loved or respected? And so there's something about that, I think, that often gets lost."

"And even though earlier I was saying you can compartmentalize, like I say, ‘That's a caricature.’ Yes. But my kids will see those magazines and we all know moms gossip,"

Meghan said. "And so I have to make a choice to move through the world as myself in spite of all the noise that's created. But maybe there would be less noise if people remembered that I'm a real person."

Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on trad wife label
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on trad wife label
Queen's bold question catches King off-guard after royal marriage tensions video
Queen's bold question catches King off-guard after royal marriage tensions
Meghan Markle propels Prince Harry to dominate US headlines with latest move video
Meghan Markle propels Prince Harry to dominate US headlines with latest move
Meghan Markle jokes about 'secret' third kid and reveals name video
Meghan Markle jokes about 'secret' third kid and reveals name
King Charles finally returns fire against Prince Harry?
King Charles finally returns fire against Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle's video 'tutorial' on Sussex title sparks backlash video
Meghan Markle's video 'tutorial' on Sussex title sparks backlash
Meghan Markle admits feeling 'confused' about her surname after saying it is Sussex video
Meghan Markle admits feeling 'confused' about her surname after saying it is Sussex
'Red Line' in King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation exposed
'Red Line' in King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation exposed