Meghan Markle urges haters to consider her ‘a real person'

Meghan Markle urges fans to consider her ‘a real person'

Meghan Markle admits she often feels overwhelmed by her public image.



The Duchess of Sussex sat with Emily Chang on The Circuit, part of Bloomberg Originals, this week and discussed how she wishes people would consider her a human being.

Meghan tells Chang: "I think when I sit with it for a second here, I just want people to know that I'm a real person.”

"And I think a lot of that gets lost in what can be super dehumanizing," she continued.

"When you look at the clickbait culture and how much is written about someone, it's like, no, my friends have to read those things."

"Like I have real best friends, the same one since I was 17," she said. "I'm a real mom. I have to go, I choose to go and do school pickup and drop off, but I do that under a landscape that is created that forgets that I'm a real person.”

“And how would you want someone to treat a real person in your life that you cared about or loved or respected? And so there's something about that, I think, that often gets lost."

"And even though earlier I was saying you can compartmentalize, like I say, ‘That's a caricature.’ Yes. But my kids will see those magazines and we all know moms gossip,"

Meghan said. "And so I have to make a choice to move through the world as myself in spite of all the noise that's created. But maybe there would be less noise if people remembered that I'm a real person."