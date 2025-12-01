Andrew's nightmare deepens as Britons erupt in anger

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be fleeing from alarming protests as growing anger against him may force King Charles to make a speedy decision.

Britons want the former prince to fly to the US to testify about his Epstein connections.

However, Andrew persistently resists calls to record a statement under oath, even after claiming in 2019 he was willing to help US investigators.

There are speculations that "huge" public protests could erupt when he leaves Royal Lodge amid ongoing controversies and scandals.

According to a recent poll, the majority of the public want King Charles III's younger brother to testify in the US.

As per YouGov poll of more than 4,500 people, 75 percent of Britons believe he should travel to America to face questions about his friendship with the convicted sex offender.

The poll shows only 9 percent disagreeing with the idea he should testify, with a further 16 percent undecided.

Support for compelling him to give evidence is unusually consistent across age groups, though dips slightly to 69 percent among those over 65.

"There is genuine concern that the atmosphere could turn extremely hostile once he leaves the gates. People feel he has run out of places to hide," a source told RadarOnline.

Another source close to the family added: "The worry is that the refusal to testify has become symbolic – and once he's out in the open, the reaction could be volatile."

On the other hand, King Charles, 77, has already given Andrew a deadline of Christmas to vacate the Royal Lodge, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, who has lived with the disgraced former royal at the sprawling residence for years despite the pair long being divorced.

Britain's King Charles stripped younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and ordered him out of his royal home over renewed scrutiny after the release of a posthumous memoir by one of the most prominent accusers of late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The book by Virginia Giuffre detailed new allegations about the 65-year-old Andrew, who is the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth and has always denied accusations made by Giuffre before her death by suicide in April.

Inside Giuffre's allegations about Andrew

Giuffre, in her memoir "Nobody's Girl", claimed that when she was a teenager she had been forced to have *** with Andrew on three occasions at the behest of Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 in prison while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges

The meetings held at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who Giuffre alleges facilitated her introduction to Andrew. The disgrace royal even correctly guessed Giuffre's age - 17 - when they first met.

What happened during Andrew's Newsnight Interview?

In 2011, the royal left his role as Britain's roving trade ambassador, partly because of his friendship with Epstein.

Andrew gave 'disastrous' interview to the BBC's Newsnight programme in 2019.

He told the the outlet that he had broken off contact with Epstein in 2010 but had gone to stay at his home in New York because he was "too honourable" to cut off ties by phone.

In the wake of the interview, the late Queen's once favourite son was abandoned by businesses and his charities, and he was forced to step back from public duties.

When was Andrew stripped of all his titles?

On October 18, Andrew announced that he would give up using his title of "Duke of York", and all his remaining honours, such as his membership of the Order of the Garter, Britain's oldest chivalric order.

It was also announced he would no longer attend the annual royal Christmas get-togethers at Sandringham, the royal home in eastern England.

King Charles III's decisive action against Andrew

On October 30, the King finally swung his sword against Andrew and voided all his titles, including that of prince, forcing him to surrender the lease of his Royal Lodge mansion on the Windsor Estate, west of London.