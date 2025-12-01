 
King Charles strips Andrew's of TWO MORE honours

Veterans’ petition prompts Queen to strip Andrew of all military ranks

Geo News Digital Desk
December 01, 2025

King Charles strips Andrew of top honours in sweeping shake‑up.
King Charles has taken decisive action against his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, annulling two of his most prestigious honours: Knight Companion of the Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. 

Andrew’s name will be permanently erased from both orders’ registers, marking another major step in severing his formal ties to the Crown.

The move follows last month’s sweeping decision to strip Andrew of his remaining royal titles and effectively evict him from the Royal Lodge. 

According to The Sun, Andrew’s eviction from the Royal Lodge won’t happen just yet, as the former prince struggles to downsize and pack up decades of royal life.

While Andrew retains his operational service medals, including those earned during the Falklands conflict, the two knightships have been revoked. 

Sources say the decision reflects a broader effort by the monarchy to safeguard its reputation amid decades-old controversy surrounding Andrew’s associations.

The announcement also comes after more than 150 veterans from the Royal Navy, RAF, and Army petitioned for the removal of his military ranks and titles, prompting swift action from the King.

As the Order of the Garter’s official statement put it, “THE KING has directed that the appointments … shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.” 

In other words: the medals may be gone, but the moving boxes remain.

