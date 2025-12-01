Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles leadership

Future king William got emotional as he spoke of his father in his keynot speech to more than 300 delegates from 25 countries.

The Prince of Wales held back his tears as he lauded the resilience and courage of his dad in moving tribute, saying 'I am proud'

He also expressed honour at supporting Wales's evolution as a dynamic nation while addressing business leaders and innovators at the Wales Investment Summit on Monday.

The heir to the British throne outlined Wales's emergence as a major European renewable resources centre and home to groundbreaking technological innovation

He vowed to follow in his mentor's footsteps, explaining how his father convinced and encouraged Sony's co-founder to establish the company's first European factory in Wales over fifty years ago.

Admiring the King's initiatives, William said "His leadership in championing Welsh business and innovation is something which I am proud to have the opportunity to continue today."

He also stressed that climate change, extreme weather and energy insecurity represent immediate realities requiring urgent action, not distant threats.

In his emotional addresses to the world leaders, the Prince said: "These projects are not only reducing our carbon footprint and protecting the environment, but also creating new opportunities for investment, job creation, and long-term prosperity."