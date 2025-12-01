King Charles shares heartfelt message over tragic loss

King Charles issues heartfel message over tragic loss

King Charles shared a personal message to express his grief over the tragic loss.

In his heartbreaking statement, the monarch wrote: "My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn of the devastation caused by the terrible storms across South and Southeast Asia."

The southern Asian region was hit with a massive tragedy in November.

The King's personal statement shared by the royal family's official Instagram, satating:"We can only begin to imagine the scale of destruction and the anguish faced by all those whose lives and livelihoods have been so profoundly affected."

The message continued: "We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives."

As per reports, the region is still reeling from the aftermath, with millions displaced and infrastructure severely damaged. Over 500 people have been killed by the cyclone in Indonesia, with a further 175 losing their lives in Thailand.

More than 200 people lost their lives in Sri Lanka, with an additional 220 missing, as flood waters breached a dam.