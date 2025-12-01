 
Geo News

King Charles shares heartfelt message over tragic loss

King Charles III sends personal message to families lost their loved ones

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

King Charles issues heartfel message over tragic loss
King Charles issues heartfel message over tragic loss

King Charles shared a personal message to express his grief over the tragic loss.

In his heartbreaking statement, the monarch wrote: "My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn of the devastation caused by the terrible storms across South and Southeast Asia."

The southern Asian region was hit with a massive tragedy in November. 

The King's personal statement shared by the royal family's official Instagram, satating:"We can only begin to imagine the scale of destruction and the anguish faced by all those whose lives and livelihoods have been so profoundly affected."

The message continued: "We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives."

As per reports, the region is still reeling from the aftermath, with millions displaced and infrastructure severely damaged. Over 500 people have been killed by the cyclone in Indonesia, with a further 175 losing their lives in Thailand. 

More than 200 people lost their lives in Sri Lanka, with an additional 220 missing, as flood waters breached a dam.

More From Royals

King Charles issues statement after Princess Anne receives new title
King Charles issues statement after Princess Anne receives new title
King Charles strips Andrew of TWO MORE honours
King Charles strips Andrew of TWO MORE honours
King Frederik and Queen Mary turn Amalienborg into festive dance floor
King Frederik and Queen Mary turn Amalienborg into festive dance floor
Queen Camilla makes big announcement after Fergie's desperate plea
Queen Camilla makes big announcement after Fergie's desperate plea
Andrew's nightmare deepens as Britons erupt in anger
Andrew's nightmare deepens as Britons erupt in anger
Prince Harry sends emotional letter to UK ahead of royal family reunion
Prince Harry sends emotional letter to UK ahead of royal family reunion
Prince William plugs into future at Newport's high-tech chip hub
Prince William plugs into future at Newport's high-tech chip hub
Sarah Ferguson tell-all interview is imminent as major need exposed
Sarah Ferguson tell-all interview is imminent as major need exposed
Palace shares latest update from Queen Camilla's 16-day campaign
Palace shares latest update from Queen Camilla's 16-day campaign