Prince William agrees to meet Prince Harry in America

Prince William and Harry’s trip sparks tight security preparations for 2026 tournament

Geo News Digital Desk
December 02, 2025

Princes William and Harry prepare for a possible meetup while heading to the United States for next year’s World Cup.

The estranged brothers, who have had no contact since the release of Harry’s memoir in January 2023, could find themselves in the same stadiums, cheering on England and the other Home Nations.

Scotland has already secured its place in the tournament, while either Wales or Northern Ireland could qualify through the March 2026 play-offs. 

Despite their ongoing rift, both princes are reportedly determined to watch the action in person, potentially setting the stage for an uncomfortably close royal encounter on American soil.

Prince William plans to bring his wife, Kate, and their three children, with eldest son George, particularly keen to support the Three Lions. 

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who resides in Los Angeles, is also expected to attend matches, with SoFi Stadium, eight matches of the tournament’s action conveniently close to his Montecito home.

A source told The Sun, “Wills is planning to come to the US and we have been told to prepare for what a trip would entail. 

Interactions between security services and UK/US intelligence teams are in progress.”

