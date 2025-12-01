Queen Camilla makes big announcement after Fergie's desperate plea

King Charles' office issued a major detail about Queen Camilla's meaningful initiative for women's empowerment after Sarah Ferguson's desperate plea.

On December 1, a joint post by SafeLives and the royal family was made on Instagram, introducing their new initiative "Routes to Safety."

According to Queen's spokesperson, the research explores "how overlapping identities can create barriers to safety and support for survivors of domestic abuse."

The statement further reads, "By understanding these challenges, we can build services that truly meet the needs of every woman."

Queen Camilla, who is a patron of SafeLives, has been supporting the efforts of the UK-based charity working in the area of domestic violence.

She "continues to raise national awareness of domestic abuse as a societal issue, breaking the silence and encouraging communities and institutions to respond with empathy and urgency."

It is important to note that with her commitment to speak about abuse against women, Camilla is representing the royal family in a positive light following Andrew and Fergie's shameful ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which were exposed.

Earlier, Heat World also claimed that Fergie was expected to receive sympathy from Camilla after "all they’ve been through together" in the past.

However, an insider shared that upon the Queen's silence, the former Duchess of York "is taking [her decision] very hard, she says it’s the most unbelievable betrayal."