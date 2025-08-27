Prince Andrew becomes a rudderless ship and sparks concerns about his health

Prince Andrew has isolated himself: Expert

Prince Andrew’s mental health and emotional well being have caused alarm bells to ring through the Palace.

News of this overarching fear that is engulfing the Palace has been shared by royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

The host of the YouTube channel Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered got shared everything with Fox News Digital.

“My sources tell me that there are serious concerns about Prince Andrew’s emotional well-being,” she’s said to have told the outlet.

Even British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard held the same view and warned that, right now Prince Andrew has isolated himself in the Royal Lodge “waiting for the moment that he will be out of the damning spotlight.”

“Andrew is at an all-time low. He feels he has lost everything that defined him and has no purpose, a rudderless ship that will never be able to escape the Epstein and Giuffre association.”

All of this comes just before the release of a memoir that is being released. It belongs to the late Virginia Giuffre, who was a vocal accuser of Prince Andrew.

She made a myraid of claims against him over underage sexual conduct and now her memoir, that is being published posthumously, promises "intimate, disturbing and heartbreaking new details about her time with Epstein, [his girlfriend Ghislaine] Maxwell and their many well-known friends, including Prince Andrew."

The memoir is titled Nobody’s Girl, A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice and is said to be released by Penguin Random House.

Slated to drop in October, the publisher even released a statement yesterday, according to Town & Country, saying, “The world knows Virginia Roberts Giuffre as Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim: the woman whose decision to speak out helped send both serial abusers to prison, whose photograph with Prince Andrew catalyzed his fall from grace.”