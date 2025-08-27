Prince William, Kate Middleton make key decision to protect home life: report

Kate Middleton is making an "intentional" return to her public duties following her cancer treatment, according to US Weekly magazine.

The Princess of Wales, who completed chemotherapy in September, is taking a more selective approach to her royal engagements as she balances her recovery with her responsibilities.

"Kate's outlook has changed, and her priorities have shifted," a source told US Weekly. "[She's] emphasizing her family and her well-being over [intense] duties."

The decision represents a joint approach by the royal couple to manage their public roles while protecting their personal lives.

"It's a decision that Kate and William made together. They've established limits on what they will and will not do to protect their mental health and home life," a second source told the magazine.

"While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary."

The Princess of Wales appeared on the latest cover of US Weekly magazine, highlighting her gradual return to public life after focusing on her health throughout 2024.

In related developments, Prince William and Princess Catherine are reportedly planning to relocate to a new residence, Forest Lodge, as part of their continuing efforts to prioritize family life and well-being.