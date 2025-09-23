 
Prince William delivers powerful speech during latest appearance with Kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday made a joint appearance

September 23, 2025

Prince William on Tuesday offered words of comfort and encouragement during a visit to Churchdown Primary School, where he spoke about the knife attack in summer 2024 that claimed the lives of three young girls.

William's wife, Princess Catherine aka Kate Middleton, was on stage with him as the future king delivered his speech.

“Many lives were changed on that terrible day,” the Prince of Wales told pupils, referencing the deaths of 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, 6-year-old Bebe King and 9-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar.

The attack shocked the Southport community and prompted nationwide mourning.

William paid tribute to the “grace and fortitude” of the girls’ parents, praising their resilience in the face of tragedy. 

“Your strength is an inspiration,” he said, before turning to highlight the hope and unity that have emerged from the tragedy.

Addressing classmates of the victims, the prince encouraged them to carry forward their friends’ memory with compassion. 

“Be brave, be joyful and be kind,” he urged.

According to the British media, the Southport community has created a new playground in honor of the three girls.

With their visit to the community, Prince William and Kate Middleton  underscored the monarchy’s continued support for those affected by the tragedy. 

